School closures Sheffield: List of city schools closed and affected by snow and ice today

Some Sheffield schools are closed and others are opening later than normal today due to snow and ice.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:41 am

Heavy snowfall over the weekend and icy conditions this morning have led to headteachers closing some schools and others opening late on safety grounds.

The following closures and amended opening times have been published by Sheffield City Council.

Crookes Valley Park in Sheffield under a blanket of snow

The list was up to date at 7.50am today.

Ballifield Primary – Usual opening. Registers open until 10am

Woodseats Primary School – school will open at 9.30am

St John Fisher Primary – delayed start

Mosborough Primary School - opening at 10am

Bents Green School - all sites closed

Sheffield Springs Academy – school will open at 9.45am today

King Edward VII School – upper and lower sites both closed

Totley All Saints – opening at 10am

St Mary's CE Academy, Walkley – opening at 10am

Phillimore Primary School – opening at 9.45am

Meadowhead School – school closed

Shooters Grove - registration at 10am

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place in Sheffield this morning.

According to the Met Office, it will be bright and icy this morning.

There is no more snow forecast today although there is a 10 per cent chance of rain from 5pm.

