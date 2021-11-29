School closures Sheffield: List of city schools closed and affected by snow and ice today
Some Sheffield schools are closed and others are opening later than normal today due to snow and ice.
Heavy snowfall over the weekend and icy conditions this morning have led to headteachers closing some schools and others opening late on safety grounds.
The following closures and amended opening times have been published by Sheffield City Council.
The list was up to date at 7.50am today.
Ballifield Primary – Usual opening. Registers open until 10am
Woodseats Primary School – school will open at 9.30am
St John Fisher Primary – delayed start
Mosborough Primary School - opening at 10am
Bents Green School - all sites closed
Sheffield Springs Academy – school will open at 9.45am today
King Edward VII School – upper and lower sites both closed
Totley All Saints – opening at 10am
St Mary's CE Academy, Walkley – opening at 10am
Phillimore Primary School – opening at 9.45am
Meadowhead School – school closed
Shooters Grove - registration at 10am
A yellow weather warning for ice is in place in Sheffield this morning.
According to the Met Office, it will be bright and icy this morning.
There is no more snow forecast today although there is a 10 per cent chance of rain from 5pm.