Safety advice issued as temperatures set to soar in Sheffield

After weeks of unsettled weather, the city looks to bask in glorious sunshine on Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 30C, according to the Met Office, bringing a small chance of an isolated thundery shower later in the afternoon.

Sunday will remain sunny, albeit breezy, with a maximum temperature of 21C.

Sheffield is set for a hot spell this weekend

As the mercury rises, the NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group has issued a reminder about the dangers of prolonged sun exposure.

Dr Anthony Gore, GP and Clinical Director at NHS Sheffield CCG, said: “It’s important to look after your skin in the sun as sunburn can increase your risk of skin cancer. Remember to apply sunscreen of at least factor 30 when going outside.

“It’s a good idea to spend time in the shade, particularly when the sun is strongest which is usually between 11am and 3pm. Clothing can also help protect your skin, cover up with suitable clothing and wear a hat to protect your head. It’s really important to take extra care of children in the sun as their skin is much more sensitive than adults skin.

“Other health issues posed by a heatwave are dehydration, overheating and heat exhaustion and heatstroke. These condition can affect anyone but babies, children, people with ill health and the elderly are more at risk.

“To minimise the risk of these conditions make sure you drink plenty of fluids to keep hydrated, stay out of the direct sun and heat and wear loose, cool clothing, and a hat and sunglasses if you do go outdoors.

“Your local pharmacists can advise on keeping safe in the sun, as well as providing advice and treatment for a range of minor illnesses and ailments.”

Yorkshire Water is also urging people to keep out of the water at its visitor sites this weekend, as many seek the ideal spot to cool down.

The company is asking visitors to resist the temptation to swim in its reservoirs by issuing a ‘Cold Water Kills’ to highlight the dangers.

Reservoirs have temperatures as low as 12C, which is colder than rivers in summer time and they are much deeper with depths of up to 50m.

Although they have less currents than rivers, there are underwater currents generated by pipework, which is a more invisible danger.

The water company owns a number of reservoirs including Dale Dike, Redmires Middle and Upper reservoirs on the edge of the Peak District near Sheffield, and Underbank reservoir near Stocksbridge.

Alastair Harvey, Yorkshire Water’s Recreation Advisor, said: “Reservoirs are deep and the water in them doesn’t flow or heat up in the same way as rivers or the sea with the temperature rarely rising above 12C.

“People sometimes do not understand how dangerous they can be. Just a short swim can result in a tragic loss of life and we want to once again ask people to stay out of our reservoirs.”