Rescue operation launched to save swans from oil spillage caused by flooding in Rotherham

The spillage is believed to have been caused by floodwater which caused a barge to overturn on the Sheffield and South Yorkshire Navigation canal, near to where it connects with the River Don in Parkgate, Rotherham.

Yesterday a team of RSPCA officer were at the scene just outside Caffe Cristinacce, in the Homeflair Complex, where they were able to rescue 23 of the birds.

They have since been transferred to the Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire where they will be cleaned before being released back into the wild.

It is believed the spillage has potentially contaminated the swans' feathers which can reduce their natural waterproofing and leave them at risk of suffering hypothermia.

If oil is not removed from waterbirds' feathers, it reduces the natural waterproofing in their plumage, leaving them at risk of dying from hypothermia — so it is vital that they are treated as soon as possible.

Geoffrey Edmund, the RSPCA's national wildlife co-ordinator, said: "All the swans are preening to try and clean themselves but while they are doing this they are not feeding and they will become weak so we have to act fast before this happens.

"All the swans are being taken to our wildlife centre and once they have been thoroughly cleaned they will be able to recuperate and will then be released back into the wild."

Many businesses in the area around Parkgate have been affected by the flooding.

Eve Cristanacce-Travis alerted the RSPCA to the incident after noticing the spillage outside Caffe Cristinacce, which she owns and which overlooks the canal.

She said: "We love the swans and many of our customers come here and then feed them, so we are pleased they are getting the help they need.

"When we came across them on Saturday covered in what appeared to be oil we were really upset."