RECORD BREAKER: Hottest ever July recorded in Sheffield
Sheffield has reached 33.4 degrees this afternoon - the hottest temperature recorded since 1990 – as the city basks in sunshine.
Alistair McLean, curator of natural science at Museums Sheffield has been monitoring the weather at Western Park Weather station throughout the day.
At 2pm the thermometer registered 33.4 degrees – the highest July temperature recorded in Sheffield.
Alistair said: “The previous record was 32.7 degrees on July 1, 1990.
“The current temperature at 2pm is 33.4 deg C. That’s beaten the July record.”
The hottest ever temperature recorded was 34.3 degrees recorded in August of 1990 – which may be surpassed this afternoon if temperatures keep on rising.
Alistair said: “If the last few days are anything to go by, we will probably max out in the next two hours.”