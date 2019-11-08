Pensioner shows 'Sheffield spirit' after driving MOBILITY SCOOTER through floods

Roads were closed, trains were cancelled and traffic was gridlocked after an amber danger to life warning of rain was issued for the city.

Many motorists were forced to abandon their cars and some homes were flooded in the worst Sheffield weather since 2007.

While many struggled to get around the city, one pensioner showed the ‘Sheffield spirit’ and was not going to let anything stop them on their journey.

Pensioner on mobility scooter - Credit: Stephanie Jubb

The woman was seen driving their mobility scooter through the floods in Woodseats as cars battled alongside him.

Stepanie Jubb shared the impressive footage on Facebook, leaving many people impressed with her determination and grit.

Sheffield is still recovering from the flooding with a major clean up operation ongoing today.

Official figures have confirmed that yesterday was the wettest November day in Sheffield since 2000.