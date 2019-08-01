Peak District town evacuated after dam wall damaged following torrential rain
Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at Toddbrook Reservoir in the Peak District.
The nearby village of Whaley Bridge has been evacuated after the dam wall of the resorvoir became damaged following torrential rain.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: "Officers are currently in attendance at an incident at the Toddbrook Reservoir following reports of damage to a wall of the reservoir.
"There are currently a number of road closures with local diversions in place.
"People are asked to avoid the area at this time and further information will made available as we have it."
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.
The reservoir is owned by the Canal & River Trust. A spokesperson for the organisation said: "We’ve got a team of engineers on site at the moment assessing the damage and determining what the next steps are.
"We’ll be in a position to provide updates as things become clearer."