Astronomy enthusiasts in the UK including those in Sheffield are in luck this week as they will be able to witness the second partial eclipse of the year. Even though there won’t be total darkness, the moon crossing in front of the sun will still be a sight to behold and you wouldn’t want to miss this spectacle.

When the moon appears far smaller than the Earth and its shadow only extends a few hundred miles, solar eclipses are never visible from every corner of the globe. This means that only specific portions of the planet’s surface may view it simultaneously. This particular celestial event is visible from Europe, Northeast Africa, Western Asia, and the West Siberian Plain in Russia, among other locations.

According to NASA , a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the sun and completely or partially obscures Earth’s view of the sun. A total eclipse entirely blocks out the sun’s light, whereas a partial eclipse simply obscures a portion of the sun, making it look as if a portion of the sun is missing, giving it a crescent shape. During a total or annular solar eclipse, people outside the area covered by the Moon’s inner shadow see a partial solar eclipse.

When will Sheffield see a partial solar eclipse?

According to the Royal Museums Greenwich Observatory , the partial solar eclipse will be available in the UK including in Sheffield on Tuesday (October 25) at around 10.08am. The eclipse is anticipated to peak at 10.59am and terminate at 11.51am.

How to see partial solar eclipse in Sheffield

You can watch the event online at The Royal Museums Greenwich Observatory’s live stream via their YouTube page . The website said the livestream will feature “live telescope footage and expert astronomy commentary” stating this is “one of the best ways to see the partial solar eclipse in the UK”. The coverage starts at 10.05am BST, so it is best to set your reminders and join them on Youtube or Facebook .

What will the weather be like in Sheffield?

Although this rare phenomena can be viewed online from the comfort of your own home, nothing beats seeing it in person. If you intend to do so, you should wear protective eyewear because the sun’s UV rays can cause damage to the unprotected eye.

However, the weather must also cooperate, so planning ahead is recommended. According to The Met Office , sunny weather is in store for Sheffield between 10am and 12pm, so this is a great opportunity for you to see it unfold before your eyes.

When is the next solar eclipse?

NASA’s eclipse prediction computer indicates that the next solar eclipse viewable from the United Kingdom will not occur until March 29, 2025. In 2090, the UK will witness a total solar eclipse.