Northern Lights Sheffield: Nine cinematic photos of aurora shining over Steel City this weekend

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 13th May 2024, 13:03 BST

The hills of Sheffield turned out to be a brilliant place to see the stunning appearance of the Northern Lights in the UK.

No doubt you have seen countless photos of the Northern Lights over the UK from this weekend - well, we wanted to show you a few more.

The Star’s readers captured some stunning pictures of the phenomenally rare appearance of the aurora borealis over the British Isles on May 10.

Even the street lights of Sheffield’s neighbourhoods did nothing to dim the dazzling results of the geomagnetic storm, which was one of the strongest seen over two decades.

The colours, which occur when gases in the Earth’s atmosphere are hit by charged particles from the sun, were seen across the world.

It seems for every person who was awake at 11.30pm-ish to witness the spectacle, there are two more who slept through it, and have been left hoping the dazzling sight will not wait another 25 years to return.

Below are nine more pictures shared with The Star from across the region.

The Star's readers have posted countless stunning photos of the solar storm from overnight on May 10. Kate Turton captured this one from Dronfield.

1. Kate Turton, Dronfield

The Star's readers have posted countless stunning photos of the solar storm from overnight on May 10. Kate Turton captured this one from Dronfield. Photo: Kate Turton

Lesley Nile captured this view of both the Sheffield skyline and the lights above by climbing Hagg Hill, off Rivelin Valley Road.

2. Lesley Nile, Hagg Hill, Rivelin Valley

Lesley Nile captured this view of both the Sheffield skyline and the lights above by climbing Hagg Hill, off Rivelin Valley Road. Photo: Lesley Nile

Melissa Francis-Edge took this cinematic overhead shot of the Northern Lights seen in Beighton.

3. Melissa Francis-Edge, Beighton

Melissa Francis-Edge took this cinematic overhead shot of the Northern Lights seen in Beighton. Photo: Melissa Francis-Edge

Nick Phillips titled this photo "The Hand" owing to the eerie cloud in the centre shaped like five fingers.

4. 'The Hand' - Nick Phillips

Nick Phillips titled this photo "The Hand" owing to the eerie cloud in the centre shaped like five fingers. Photo: Nick Phillips

