No doubt you have seen countless photos of the Northern Lights over the UK from this weekend - well, we wanted to show you a few more.
The Star’s readers captured some stunning pictures of the phenomenally rare appearance of the aurora borealis over the British Isles on May 10.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox.
Even the street lights of Sheffield’s neighbourhoods did nothing to dim the dazzling results of the geomagnetic storm, which was one of the strongest seen over two decades.
The colours, which occur when gases in the Earth’s atmosphere are hit by charged particles from the sun, were seen across the world.
It seems for every person who was awake at 11.30pm-ish to witness the spectacle, there are two more who slept through it, and have been left hoping the dazzling sight will not wait another 25 years to return.
Below are nine more pictures shared with The Star from across the region.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.