Motorists warned of localised flooding and surface water on roads as heavy rain hits Sheffield
Motorists are being warned to expect some travel disruption and surface water on roads as heavy rain looks to hit Sheffield today.
The Met Office have issued a yellow warning of rain for Sheffield, and much of England, for today, Sunday October 6.
River levels are already high in the city due to recent wet weather and Streets Ahead said its teams are already out responding to reports of ‘surface water and localised flooding spots as a results of the heavy rain’.
“Please take extra care when travelling in wet conditions and call us to report any issues on 0114 2734567,” they posted on Twitter.
Motorists are being warned to expect longer journey times with spray and flooding likely on roads.
The Met Office said flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely with some interruption to power supplies and other services.
Some interruption to power supplies and other services is also likely, with delays or cancellations to train and bus services possible.