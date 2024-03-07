Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's the day for taking your mum out to say thanks - but what will the weather be like?

The Met Office has issued a weather forecast for Mother's Day in Sheffield, and for some it could mean a change of plans.

Forecasters say they expect it to start raining in the early hours of the morning, and continue into the early afternoon.

Mother's Day is this Sunday

At present, the Met office forecasts light rain to start at 3am. The same is also expected at 6am, 9am and 12noon, although it is predicted to have stopped by 3pm, with afternoon remaining dry.

The BBC forecast however, predicts light rain will last for longer, continuing until 9pm, and then turning to drizzle.