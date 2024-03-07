Mother's Day weather: Sheffield weather forecast for Sunday as families make their plans

Met office issue Mother's Day weather forecast as families make plans for Sunday
By David Kessen
Published 7th Mar 2024, 09:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It's the day for taking your mum out to say thanks - but what will the weather be like?

The Met Office has issued a weather forecast for Mother's Day in Sheffield, and for some it could mean a change of plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forecasters say they expect it to start raining in the early hours of the morning, and continue into the early afternoon.

Mother's Day is this SundayMother's Day is this Sunday
Mother's Day is this Sunday

At present, the Met office forecasts light rain to start at 3am. The same is also expected at 6am, 9am and 12noon, although it is predicted to have stopped by 3pm, with afternoon remaining dry.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The BBC forecast however, predicts light rain will last for longer, continuing until 9pm, and then turning to drizzle.

Traditional Mother's Day activities often include meals out. But the forecast may make picnics difficult this year, so indoor plans may be necessary.

Related topics:Met OfficeWeather forecastSheffieldMother's Day