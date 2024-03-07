Mother's Day weather: Sheffield weather forecast for Sunday as families make their plans
It's the day for taking your mum out to say thanks - but what will the weather be like?
The Met Office has issued a weather forecast for Mother's Day in Sheffield, and for some it could mean a change of plans.
Forecasters say they expect it to start raining in the early hours of the morning, and continue into the early afternoon.
At present, the Met office forecasts light rain to start at 3am. The same is also expected at 6am, 9am and 12noon, although it is predicted to have stopped by 3pm, with afternoon remaining dry.
The BBC forecast however, predicts light rain will last for longer, continuing until 9pm, and then turning to drizzle.
Traditional Mother's Day activities often include meals out. But the forecast may make picnics difficult this year, so indoor plans may be necessary.