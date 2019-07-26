Met Office Yellow Warning for rain for Sheffield
Following yesterday’s record breaking heat Sheffield is being warned to brace for heavy rain this weekend.
A Met Office Yellow Warning for rain has been issued for much of the country for Saturday and Sunday.
The warning states: “An area of rain is expected to move slowly and erratically northwestwards across parts of the UK on Saturday and Sunday, and while some places within the warning area may see very little others could see several hours of heavy rain.
“Accumulations of 40-60mm are possible, with perhaps as much as 80-100mm in places, especially over high ground.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The worst hit areas could see flooding and difficult driving conditions.
It comes after Sheffield had it’s hottest day on record with temperatures reaching 35.1C on Thursday.