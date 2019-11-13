A weather warning has been issued for South Yorkshire (PA/Met Office)

The yellow warning for rain has been updated to reflect its increased impact and it has also been extended further west. The start and end times have also been updated, covering the period between 9am on Thursday and 3am on Friday.

The warning states: “A period of heavy and persistent rain is likely on Thursday. 10-20 mm is likely fairly widely within the warning area and a few places may receive 35-45 mm which may lead to further flooding and disruption.