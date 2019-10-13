Met Office warns' chance homes and businesses could flood' in Sheffield as further heavy rain expected
A weather warning that homes and businesses in Sheffield are at risk of flooding has been issued.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 11:45 am
The Met Office said heavy rain is predicted and theire is a yellow weather warning issued for the city tomorrow.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield company director who raised £1m for good causes shot himself, inquest hears
The organisation warned: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”
They added: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”