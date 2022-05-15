The Met Office forecast suggests it is set to be a cloudy day, generally dry in the morning but some outbreaks of rain or showers spreading northwards in the afternoon.

It will feel cooler, with some light winds at first but breezy in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Any rain will clear away north tonight to give a largely dry but cloudy evening. It will remain breezy though, particularly over hills, with some patchy rain spreading north around dawn. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Moving into Monday, the weather is expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, locally heavy and perhaps thundery for a time.

The rain is set to clear north in the afternoon, followed by sunny spells and a few showers. It will feel warmer with a maximum temperature 18 °C.