Met Office issues Yellow Warning for rain for Sheffield
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for rain for much of England and Wales.
By Ben Green
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 12:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 12:01 pm
The warning covers the period between 4am and 11pm tomorrow and forecasters have warned flooding is a possibility.
The warning states: “Widespread rain is expected on Tuesday with some very heavy rain possible, bringing some disruption from flooding.
“Spells of very heavy rain are expected to move northeastwards across much of England and Wales during Tuesday.
“Whilst many areas will see some heavy rain with 15-30 mm widely, some places may see up to 70 mm, much of this in a relatively short space of time, typically less than 6 hours. “
“Thunder and lightning is also possible along with strong gusty winds.”
The downturn in the weather comes after Sheffield basked in hot sunshine at the weekend.