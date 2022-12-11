The Met Office has warned Sheffield residents that following the weekend’s downfall of snow the region is likely to be hit by ice and fog for Monday’s commuters and travellers.

Freezing fog and patches of ice are likely to lead to some slow or difficult journeys on Sunday night, December 11, and Monday morning, December 12, according to the Met Office.

People across Sheffield are being warned they can expect problems including: some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths; slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible; some possible injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freezing fog is expected to become more extensive overnight and could produce significantly reduced visibility to 50-100 metres at times, as well as patchy ice on untreated surfaces.

Pictured is Crosspool, Sheffield, after this weekend's snowfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally across the UK, snowfall that is now easing near and over the Cotswolds, as well as isolated showers elsewhere may lead to some ice developing on untreated surfaces.

Although becoming less widespread and less thick by lunchtime, some places may be affected by fog for the remainder of the day, particularly in Northern Ireland and northern England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has indicated the temperatures are likely to be between two degrees centigrade and one degree centigrade over night between Sunday, December 11, and Monday, December 12.

Sheffield travellers have already struggled today, Sunday, December 11, after a road closure on Cemetery Road, at Sharrow, between Sharrow Vale Road, and Summerfield Street, following a collision, according to Streets Ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach Supertram also said police had to block Norton Avenue due to an accident and Purple route trams had to be diverted to Birley Lane while the road was blocked and bus services across Sheffield were disrupted during Sunday, December 11.

Reports also stated that Gleadless Road had become impassable from Gleadless Bank to Blackstock Road, and there were difficulties along Blackstock Road, as well as along Norton Road to Spotswood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad