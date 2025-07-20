As the Met Office place a yellow thunderstorm warning over Sheffield we look at the hour-by-hour forecast.

Over the next few days people in Sheffield are being warned to expect plenty of rain.

It comes after a yellow thunderstorm warning was placed over the majority of England and parts of Scotland yesterday (July 20), with similar warnings set to return.

Heavy showers are expected to hit Sheffield as the Met Office place another yellow thunderstorm warning over the city. | Getty/Met Office

Sunday July 20

12pm - 3pm: Heavy rain and dark clouds are expected throughout the early afternoon.

4pm: In the afternoon things will begin to clear up, with lighter showers and sun breaking through.

5pm onwards: The warm sunny evenings of the past few weeks aren’t expected to return, however it should be dryer in the evening with temperatures reaching 20 degrees.

Monday July 21

Yellow thunderstorm warnings return on Monday, however so far it seems like rain will be lighter than it was on Sunday.

5am - 10am: Commuters can rejoice as the early hours are expected to be dry, but cloudy, with temperatures rising to 19 degrees.

11am - 2pm: Throughout the middle of the day, the Met Office is predicting a 70 per cent chance of rain and heavier showers.

3pm - 8pm : The rest of the day will be filled with showers, before a drier night time.