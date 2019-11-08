Meadowhall Christmas Live headline star sends message to Sheffield fans after floods cancel show

The music star was set to take to the stage in front of thousands of fans last night as Meadowhall kicked off their countdown to Christmas.

But torrential rain and floods battered Sheffield with more than 100 flood warnings in place and an amber danget to life warning in place.

Roads were closed and trains were cancelled as Sheffield battled against the devastating conditions.

Meadowhall - Credit: Lee Parkinson

Despite the severity of the conditions, Meadowhall stressed that the event would still go ahead before cancelling at around 5pm.

Fleur East, Tom Zanetti and Ella Henderson were also set to perform.

The late cancellation led to gridlock on the roads near Meadowhall as police closed J34 in both directions.

Jonas Blue has now sent a message apologising to fans saying it was ;out of his control’.

He said: “Apologies to all the fans in Yorkshire who were planning to come and see me at Meadowhall in Sheffield.

“The event has sadly been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions out of our control, hope to see you at my UK tour next march.”

Organisers have said they will issue refunds to customers who were planning to attend the event.