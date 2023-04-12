This is how you can watch the Lyrid Meteor Shower in Sheffield as it is set to be visible in the UK from this week.

The skies over Sheffield will once again be illuminated by incredible phenomena this week as the Lyrid Meteor Shower is predicted to be visible in the UK and reach its peak the week after. And now, people all over the city must keep an eye out for the shower as it glistens in the sky.

According to the Royal Museum Greenwich, the Lyrid meteor shower occurs in April each year and is watched by people around the world. The spectacle was first observed in ancient China in 687 BC, making it one of the oldest known meteor showers in existence.

The experts say the bright display of meteors occurs when the Lyrids pass through the trail of debris left by the Thatcher Comet. One of the most unpredictable meteor showers, the Lyrids are also known for surges that can see high rates of meteors per hour.

But when will the Lyrid Meteor Shower take place and when will it peak in Sheffield? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Lyrid meteor shower 2023?

This year, the Lyrid meteor shower will begin on April 14 and it is expected to end on April 30. The shower will be at its peak between April 22 and April 23 as the display is at its brightest with 18 meteors per hour.

When will the Lyrid Meteor Shower peak in Sheffield?

According to the Greenwich Royal Observatory, the best time to see the meteor shower in the UK is during the early morning of the two peak days. The Royal Observatory also recommends that stargazers should wait until after midnight for best visibility, as the radiant point in the constellation of Lyra will have risen in the east, offering a better view of the horizon.

The spectacle is visible to the naked eye as long as the night’s sky is clear and the best way to view the shower is to watch it somewhere that is not contaminated with light pollution and gives a clear picture of the sky.

What will the weather be like in Sheffield?

While you don’t need any special equipment, preparing ahead of time is always a good idea by first checking the weather forecast to see the clearest skies. According to the Met Office , Sheffield will experience unsettled conditions this week, with strong winds and heavy showers.

Lyrid Meteor Shower - Night astrophotography skies with light trails from streaking meteors in April.

On Thursday (April 14), when the meteor showers are set to be visible, Sheffield will see cloudy skies between 4pm and 10pm. On Friday (April 15) light showers are predicted from 1am until 4am, but clearer skies are likely to follow suit.