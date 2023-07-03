July will welcome the first supermoon of 2023 - here’s how to see it in Sheffield.

Stargazers across Sheffield are in luck this week as the Buck Moon is set to be visible in the UK. The first super moon of 2023, the moon will be the seventh full moon of 2023 and now people all over the city must keep an eye out for the incredible phenomena.

But unlike any other full moons, the ‘Buck Moon’ appears as different shapes in the sky depending on its ‘phase’, from new Moon to full Moon via ‘waxing’ (growing) and ‘waning’ (shrinking) moons. These phases are determined by the relative positions of the Sun, Earth and Moon.

Royal Museums Greenwich explains where the name Buck Moon comes from. They say: “Male deer, which shed their antlers every year, begin to regrow them in July, hence the Native American name for July’s full moon. Some refer to this moon as the thunder moon, due to the summer storms in this month. Other names include the hay moon, after the July hay harvest.”

This year’s Buck Moon will be extra special as it will be the first supermoon of 2023. Royal Museums Greenwich explains how a supermoon comes to be, saying: “The distance between the Moon and the Earth varies, because the Earth is not right at the centre of the Moon’s orbit and the Moon’s orbit is not a circle (it’s an ellipse). The moment when the Moon is closest to the Earth is called a lunar perigee.

“When the Moon is furthest away it is known as a lunar apogee. If the lunar perigee occurs very close to a full moon, then we see a supermoon. If a lunar apogee occurs very close to a full moon then we see a micromoon.”

So, when will you be able to see the Buck Moon? Here’s everything you need to know about the celestial event in Sheffield.

When will the supermoon be visible in Sheffield

The full moon will occur on Monday, July 3, at 12.38pm in the United Kingdom, according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich.

The moon will be most visible overnight beginning on Sunday, July 2, particularly in the hours just before sunrise; however, you should also have a clear view on Monday night (July 3) immediately after sunset.

How to see the supermoon

Stargazing is easy, you just go outside and look up at the night sky, but to get the most spectacular views, there are a few rules you should follow. The best tip is finding a dark-sky site, and checking the weather forecast before going. Light pollution can often affect how much of the night sky occurrences we see, even more so, cloudy weather conditions make it more difficult to see the stars beyond.

If you are unable to get to a designated dark-sky site, find the least illuminated spot you can where you can see the horizon. Stargazing is such a popular hobby for amateurs and professionals alike, it’s likely there is a club near you, or you may have friends with a similar interest. Finding a buddy or club to join on the cold dark nights is always helpful, and one of the best ways to stay safe when stargazing.

Sheffield weather forecast

While you don’t need any special equipment, preparing ahead of time is always a good idea by first checking the weather forecast to plan for when the sky will be clearest. According to the Met Office , Sheffield will experience unsettled conditions this week, with light rain and at times, heavy showers.

A Full Moon also known as Buck Moon is seen in north London on 16 July 2019. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

However, when the supermoon is visible, Sheffield will experience light rain at 9pm on Monday (July 3) but clear skies are likely to follow suit just before sunset at 10pm.

When is the next full moon?

