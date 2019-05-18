Is this the moment a dog walker captured a tornado on camera in the skies above Sheffield?
A dog walker out in the countryside believes he may have captured a tornado out in the Sheffield countryside.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 18 May, 2019, 18:20
Tim Green filmed this footage while out in Bradfield near Ladybower Reservoir this afternoon.
He said it seemed be either a tornado, twister or funnel cloud out in the Hope Valley.
He added: “At first I thought it was a fast-moving thing but it seemed to last ages.”