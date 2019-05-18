Is this the moment a dog walker captured a tornado on camera in the skies above Sheffield?

A dog walker out in the countryside believes he may have captured a tornado out in the Sheffield countryside.

By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 18 May, 2019, 18:20

Tim Green filmed this footage while out in Bradfield near Ladybower Reservoir this afternoon.

Read More

Read More
War medals stolen from 87-year-old veteran’s Sheffield home
What was this in the skies above Sheffield? Picture and video: Tim Green

Sign up to our daily newsletter

He said it seemed be either a tornado, twister or funnel cloud out in the Hope Valley.

He added: “At first I thought it was a fast-moving thing but it seemed to last ages.”