‘Idiots’ blamed for stealing road closure signs warning of flooding
Road closure signs telling motorists to stop immediately because of flooding in South Yorkshire are being stolen.
Doncaster Council reported the ‘incredibly dangerous’ thefts – which mean drivers could unwittingly travel into deep floodwater, oblivious to any risk – on Twitter.
“We’ve had reports of people stealing road closure signs,” the council said.
“PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. It’s incredibly dangerous for motorists if they are not aware of road closures due to flooding.”
In reply, one Twitter user said there were ‘some idiots about’, while another responded: “What the hell is wrong with people.”
Seven severe ‘danger to life’ flood warnings are in place today along the River Don.
The flooding has caused chaos and tragedy in the North.
In Derbyshire a woman has been killed when she was swept away by the River Derwent in Matlock. In South Yorkshire railway lines and roads have been submerged, homes have been evacuated, schools were shut and shoppers were stranded in Meadowhall as the relentless rain came down.