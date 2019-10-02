Hurricane Lorenzo track shows it heading right for Sheffield
Hurricane Lorenzo – the strongest ever hurricane to make it so far east in the Atlantic – is heading towards the UK, according to experts.
Lorenzo, which currently has sustained winds of 90mph is at this moment in time near to the Azores in the Atlantic and is heading northeastwards towards the British Isles.
The latest projected path for the storm – according to the National Hurricane Centre – shows it turning in a slight southeastwards direction once it reaches the west coast of Ireland, bringing it right over central and northern England.
By the time Lorenzo reaches the British Isles on Friday it will have weakened substantially and will no longer be hurricane force.
However, forecasters warn that the remnants of the storm will still bring some heavy rain and strong gusts of wind.
The unsettled spell of weather is set to continue into this weekend and the early part of next week with frequent spells of heavy rain.