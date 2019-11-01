Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Sheffield this weekend
A number of bonfire events are scheduled to take place across Sheffiel this weekend, but what will the weather have in store?
Thousands of people across the city will be planning on attending one of the many organised firework displays or having their own bonfire parties at home.
The bad news is that much of the country will see some very wet and windy weather this weekend and this could put a dampener on some people’s plans.
Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for tonight and the rest of the weekend:
FRIDAY
7pm: Overcast, 20 per cent chance of rain
8pm: Showers (60 per cent chance)
9pm: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)
10pm: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)
11pm: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)
SATURDAY
9am: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)
10am: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)
11am: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)
12pm: Light rain (60 per cent chance)
1pm: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)
2pm: Light rain (50 per cent chance)
3pm: Light rain (60 per cent chance)
4pm: Light rain (50 per cent chance)
5pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)
6pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)
7pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)
8pm: Cloudy (5 per cent chance of rain)
9pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)
10pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)
11pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)
SUNDAY
9am: Cloudy (40 per cent chance of rain)
10am: Cloudy (40 per cent chance of rain)
11am: Cloudy (40 per cent chance of rain)
12pm: Cloudy (20 per cent chance of rain)
1pm: Cloudy (20 per cent chance of rain)
2pm: Cloudy (20 per cent chance of rain)
3pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)
4pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)
5pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)
6pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)
7pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)
8pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)
9pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)
10pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)
11pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)