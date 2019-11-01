Rain and wind are in the forecast for the weekend

Thousands of people across the city will be planning on attending one of the many organised firework displays or having their own bonfire parties at home.

The bad news is that much of the country will see some very wet and windy weather this weekend and this could put a dampener on some people’s plans.

Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for tonight and the rest of the weekend:

FRIDAY

7pm: Overcast, 20 per cent chance of rain

8pm: Showers (60 per cent chance)

9pm: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)

10pm: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)

11pm: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)

SATURDAY

9am: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)

10am: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)

11am: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)

12pm: Light rain (60 per cent chance)

1pm: Heavy rain (90 per cent chance)

2pm: Light rain (50 per cent chance)

3pm: Light rain (60 per cent chance)

4pm: Light rain (50 per cent chance)

5pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)

6pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)

7pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)

8pm: Cloudy (5 per cent chance of rain)

9pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)

10pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)

11pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)

SUNDAY

9am: Cloudy (40 per cent chance of rain)

10am: Cloudy (40 per cent chance of rain)

11am: Cloudy (40 per cent chance of rain)

12pm: Cloudy (20 per cent chance of rain)

1pm: Cloudy (20 per cent chance of rain)

2pm: Cloudy (20 per cent chance of rain)

3pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)

4pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)

5pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)

6pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)

7pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)

8pm: Light showers (30 per cent chance)

9pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)

10pm: Cloudy (10 per cent chance of rain)