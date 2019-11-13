Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Sheffield as Met Office warning updated

More heavy rain is forecast for Sheffield on Thursday

This morning the Met Office updated a yellow warning of rain for the area with up to two more inches of rain possible in some places.

The latest band of wet weather is set to hit Sheffield and the surrounding area tomorrow afternoon and into the night.

Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for the city for the second half of Thursday and into Friday:

THURSDAY

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4pm: Light rain (40% chance)

5pm: Light rain (50% chance)

6pm: Light rain (50% chance)

7pm: Heavy rain (80% chance)

8pm: Heavy rain (80% chance)

9pm: Heavy rain (90% chance)

10pm: Heavy rain (90% chance)

11pm: Heavy rain (90% chance)

Midnight: Heavy raid (90% chance)

FRIDAY

1am: Heavy rain (90% chance)

2am: Heavy rain (90% chance)