Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Sheffield as Met Office warning updated
More heavy rain will lash South Yorkshire tomorrow just a week after torrential downpours brought flooding to the area.
This morning the Met Office updated a yellow warning of rain for the area with up to two more inches of rain possible in some places.
The latest band of wet weather is set to hit Sheffield and the surrounding area tomorrow afternoon and into the night.
Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for the city for the second half of Thursday and into Friday:
THURSDAY
4pm: Light rain (40% chance)
5pm: Light rain (50% chance)
6pm: Light rain (50% chance)
7pm: Heavy rain (80% chance)
8pm: Heavy rain (80% chance)
9pm: Heavy rain (90% chance)
10pm: Heavy rain (90% chance)
11pm: Heavy rain (90% chance)
Midnight: Heavy raid (90% chance)
FRIDAY
1am: Heavy rain (90% chance)
2am: Heavy rain (90% chance)
3am: Light rain (50% chance)