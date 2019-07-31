Hour-by-hour Sheffield forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield as Met Office issues weather warnings

The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull on Wednesday 31 July, with rain and cloud throughout the day.

By Helen Johnson
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 08:48

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire on Wednesday 31 July explains that it will be “A cloudy and rather wet start, with outbreaks of rain turning persistent and heavy in places through the morning.

“Cloud breaking to give some brighter and drier intervals, however further heavy showers, perhaps with thunder, then possible through the afternoon.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place for Sheffield until 23.59pm on Wednesday 31 July.

The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull on Wednesday 31 July, with rain and cloud throughout the day

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain and some thunderstorms bringing a chance of flooding and travel disruption.”

Hour-by-hour forecast

Wednesday (31 July)

08:00 - Overcast - 16C

09:00 - Cloudy - 17C

10:00 - Cloudy - 19C

11:00 - Cloudy - 19C

12:00 - Sunny intervals - 20C

Sign up to our daily newsletter

13:00 - Cloudy - 20C

14:00 - Light rain - 20C

15:00 - Heavy rain - 19C

16:00 - Light rain - 19C

17:00 - Cloudy - 20C

18:00 - Light shower - 19C

19:00 - Light shower - 19C

20:00 - Light shower - 18C

21:00 - Cloudy - 18C

22:00 - Cloudy - 17C

23:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 17C