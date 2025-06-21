Hour by hour forecast: Weather today as temperature set to reach 27C amid thunderstorm warning
Following on from the spell of hot weather seen in Sheffield this week, the city will stay warm and the wioll start off sunny.
Around lunch time some showers are expected, but they will not do much to affect the sweltering heat.
The evening remains warm with overnight temperatures at 20°C or above.
However, a thunderstorm warning is in place forSheffifeld this afternoon and into the evening and night.
This is the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield:
10am - 24°C -Sunny intervals
11am- 25°C - Sunny intervals
12pm - 26°C - Cloudy
1pm - 27°C - Light showers
2pm - 26°C - Sunny intercals
3pm - 26°C - Cloudy
4pm - 26°C - Sunny intervals
5pm - 27°C - Sunny intervals
6pm - 27°C - Sunny intervals
7pm - 27°C - Sunny intervals
8pm -27°C - Sunny intervals
9pm - 25°C - Sunny intervals
10pm - 24°C - Partly cloudy night
11pm - 22°C - Partly cloudy night