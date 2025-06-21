Temperatures are set to reach highs of 27°C today, but with light showers at some points throughout the day and a thunderstorm warning in place.

Following on from the spell of hot weather seen in Sheffield this week, the city will stay warm and the wioll start off sunny.

Around lunch time some showers are expected, but they will not do much to affect the sweltering heat.

The evening remains warm with overnight temperatures at 20°C or above.

However, a thunderstorm warning is in place forSheffifeld this afternoon and into the evening and night.

Enjoying the sun in the Peace Gardens in Sheffield. | NW

This is the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield:

10am - 24°C -Sunny intervals

11am- 25°C - Sunny intervals

12pm - 26°C - Cloudy

1pm - 27°C - Light showers

2pm - 26°C - Sunny intercals

3pm - 26°C - Cloudy

4pm - 26°C - Sunny intervals

5pm - 27°C - Sunny intervals

6pm - 27°C - Sunny intervals

7pm - 27°C - Sunny intervals

8pm -27°C - Sunny intervals

9pm - 25°C - Sunny intervals

10pm - 24°C - Partly cloudy night

11pm - 22°C - Partly cloudy night