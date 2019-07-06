Here's what the weather will be like in Sheffield this weekend
There will be some early rain in Sheffield today followed by sunny spells.
The Met Office said the rain will clear by mid morning, leaving some lengthy sunny spells and fair weather cloud.
Wind will become light and it will feel pleasant in the sunshine with a maximum temperature 22C.
Tonight will be dry with some patch cloud and good evening sunshine.
It will become cloudier overnight with a spot of drizzle possible in the early hours and a minimum temperature of 12C.
Tomorrow will be cloudy to start with some light rain and drizzle.
However sunny spells will develop throughout the day with the odd light shower by afternoon and highs of 20C.
Monday will be generally dry with sunny spells making way for Tuesday, when it will become increasingly cloudy with chance of rain.
Further rain and showers are likely on Wednesday.