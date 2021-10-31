Halloween weather: Sheffield hit by heavy rain but no flooding reported
Heavy rain in Sheffield this morning (Sunday) led to at least one incident of minor flash flooding, although firefighters hadn’t dealt with any incidents.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 5:56 pm
Star local democracy reporter Lucy Ashton took these pictures of standing water on Ashdell Road and Ashdell in Endcliffe, near Westbourne Pre-School and Junior School building. We were unable to contact the school to see if it had been affected.
South Yorkshire fire and Rescue said it had received no calls related to flooding.
Trick or treaters had to deal with high winds instead.