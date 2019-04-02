Gritters due out in Sheffield as city braces itself for low temperatures

Gritters are due to hit the streets of Sheffield tonight, with temperatures forecast to plummet.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey, which is responsible for maintaining the city’s streets, said its fleet would be out to make roads safe.

A Sheffield Council gritter pictured in the salt store

The Met Office forecasts temperatures will drop as low as 2C in Sheffield tomorrow morning.

A high of 7C is expected on Wednesday, with sunny intervals changing to cloudy skies by late morning.