Giant hailstones spotted in Lowedges as Storm Hannah makes its way through the city

Storm Hannah has hit Sheffield with force this afternoon with downpours of rain and giant hail.

The Met Office issued warnings earlier this week that an area of low pressure would bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Britain.

Giant hail spotted in Lowedges

Lowedges saw unusually large hail at around 5.30pm which then swept its way through the city.

Cheif Met Office Forecaster Frank Saunders said: “A low-pressure system will sweep in from the west during Friday evening and Saturday bringing strong north-westerly winds to Ireland and then parts of the UK; the strongest and most damaging winds will be felt across Ireland, prompting Met Eireann to name Storm Hannah on Thursday morning.

“We have issued a yellow wind warning for parts of the UK where we’re likely to see inland gusts of 45-55mph and stronger gusts of around 65-75mph in exposed coastal locations.

“Trees are coming into full leaf and many people will be on holiday, so the impacts of a late-April storm may differ subtly from one in mid-winter.”

The UK has been shielded from Atlantic weather systems by the large blocking area of high pressure which extended over the UK.

This area of high pressure has now broken down allowing these systems to make further headway into the UK.

Frank added: “We’re going to see an unsettled period over the next few days, but the forecast for later next week indicates the return of high pressure, bringing more settled conditions.”

Storm Hannah is due to make its way out of the UK on Saturday, bringing more settled weather on Sunday.