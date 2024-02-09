Sheffield snow: Latest weather forecast as some snow remains on the ground in parts of the city
Snow remains on the ground in parts of Sheffield this morning.
But the latest weather forecasts from the Met Office suggest that what remains should continue to melt.
Last night saw some rain in the city removing some of yesterday's snowfall, and today's forecast is for temperature to remain well above freezing, although less rain is now predicted than was expected in forecasts earlier in the week.
Dry conditions, but with overcast sky, are predicted until 10am, when drizzle is expected to start, turning to light rain at 11am.
That in turn is expected to become heavy rain from 12noon, returning to dry overcast conditions at 2pm. After light rain at 3pm, the rest of the day is expected to remain dry.
Temperatures of 4C are predicted until 11am, then rising to 5C until 1pm. then rising to 7C during by evening, remaining between 6C and 7C through the night.
Saturday is forecast to remain dry and partially cloudy all day, with temperatures between 4 and 8C.
Temperatures, which hit 0C yesterday, are then expected to remain above 5C for the rest of the week.
Yesterday's snow brought chaos to the city's roads with gridlock reported on many of the city's routes as traffic struggled to deal with conditions which had seen early morning rain turn into snow.
At one stage, all bus services and tram routes were stopped because of the chaos.
Many motorists were forced to abandon their cars on some of the city's higher routes as they struggled to get up slippery roads, with queues stretching for miles.
It was the first major snowfall the city had seen this year.