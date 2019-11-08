Thursday’s deluge left roads and railways submerged, caused the River Don to burst its banks, and left shoppers and workers stranded in Meadowhall where the Christmas lights switch-on was cancelled at the last minute.

Now Museums Sheffield’s Weston Park Weather Station has issued the rainfall levels it recorded during the dramatic downpour, which began at 3am yesterday and only stopped this morning.

“Assuming it's now stopped raining for a while, we recorded 74.1mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. To put that into context, the average rainfall for November is 79mm,” a post on the weather station’s Twitter account said.

“At its peak, the rain last night fell at over 9mm in an hour. The rainfall for Sheffield's autumn 2019 currently stands at 414.4mm - our second-highest on record.”

Paul Hudson, the weather presenter for BBC’s Look North, added: “Thursday is now the wettest November day on record in Sheffield with 74.1mm, beating the previous set in 2000.”

Weather data has been recorded in Weston Park since 1882, making it one of the longest-running stations in the country.