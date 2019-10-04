Flood risk for Sheffield as weather warning issued
More torrential rain is on the way for Sheffield this weekend, forecasters warn.
The Met Office has this morning issued a Yellow Warning for rain for a large part of the country on Sunday.
The warning area stretches down the eastern side of the UK from Scotland to the south east.
River levels are already high following recent wet weather and there is a risk of flooding on Sunday.
The warning states: “Heavy rain may cause some transport disruption and flooding in places on Sunday.
“Heavy rain is expected across parts of Scotland during Saturday night before extending to northern and eastern England during Sunday.
“Within the warning area many parts will see 15-30 mm of rain during Sunday with the potential for as much as 40-50 mm in places, much of this falling in a 6 hour period.
“At this stage, there is still some uncertainty regarding the location of where the heaviest rain will occur.”