Flood alerts issued for Sheffield after weekend of rain

Flood alerts have been issued for Sheffield today.

After a weekend of rainfall, it has come as no surprise to many that flood alerts have been issued in Sheffield.

It was a wet weekend in the Steel City, with rain on Saturday and Sunday turning Hillsborough Park into a mudbath during the Tramlines Festival.

The Environment Agency has since issued two flood alerts for the city, meaning flooding is possible.

Flood alerts have been issued in Sheffield, with the Upper River Don catchment and Blackburn Brook at risk (Photo: archive image)

The areas at risk are the Upper River Don catchment and Blackburn Brook.

Regarding the Upper River Don alert, the Highways Agency said: "Areas most at risk include the River Don and its tributaries from Penistone to Kelham Island.

"This could lead to some localised surface water flooding. We are closely monitoring the situation."

