Flood alert for Sheffield as city to be lashed with days of torrential downpours
A number of weather warnings have been issued for Sheffield with torrential rain bringing the risk of flooding.
A Met Office ‘yellow warning’ for rain is in place for much of the north of England today, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
A whole month’s worth of rain could fall in the next few days and the deluge could lead to travel disruption.
The warning states: “Whilst some places will miss the worst of the rain, a further 10-25 mm may fall quite widely, with some areas potentially seeing up to 60 mm.
“Spells of heavy and persistent rain have the potential to bring flooding and disruption to transport in places.”
The unseasonal spell of weather is down to a very slow moving low pressure system gradually making its way up the country from the south.
The weather system, which brought heavy rain to Sheffield this lunchtime, is not expected to move away from the UK until Friday.