Sheffield weather: Final days of summer set to see temperatures soar to 20C over the weekend
The Met Office has issued its predictions for the weather this weekend - and it might be time to put your winter coats away again.
It comes after what has been a chilly week, with temperatures falling as low at 6C in the early hours.
In Sheffield on Saturday, September 14, we are set for a nice day with sunny intervals from sunrise to sunset. Temperatures could reach up to 20C.
We can expect similar conditions on Sunday, September 15, but with a cloudier afternoon.
Many will be pleased to hear that the warmer weather will not end there, as the rest of the week should see temperatures hovering around 19C at their peak each day.
If you ran out of time over the summer to enjoy some sunshine, this weekend may be your chance to top up your tan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.