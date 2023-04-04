Will the long bank holiday weekend bring sunshine or showers in Sheffield? Here’s the latest Met Office forecast.

Easter is nearly upon us and many are probably wondering what the weather will be like so you can bring your loved ones for an Easter egg hunt. After weeks of unsettled weather, with downpours and freezing temperatures, will Sheffield finally get the sun-soaked break we truly deserve?

Although the Met Office has predicted unsettled conditions ahead of the Easter break for some parts in the UK, Sheffield can expect a drier and brighter start to their holiday, with clear spells and light winds.

Good Friday (April 7) marks the beginning of the Easter weekend, which lasts until Easter Monday (April 10). From April 3 to April 14, the city’s public schools will be closed for the holiday, just in time for a few Easter egg hunts. Here is what the Met Office has to say about Sheffield’s weather over Easter.

Sheffield Easter weather 2023

Tuesday, April 4

After a chilly start it will be fine and dry with plenty of sunshine. Feeling warm in the sunshine by the afternoon, with light winds. Maximum temperature 14C. Tonight, a fine end to the day, with some evening sunshine. Staying dry with clear spells at first, before slowly clouding over from the west overnight. Minimum temperature 2C.

Wednesday, April 5

A dry start initially, before outbreaks of rain slowly move south eastwards across all parts during the afternoon. Feeling cooler compared to Tuesday. Breezy. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Thursday, April 6, Good Friday and Easter Saturday

Early rain clearing to showers, locally heavy and possibly thundery onThursday. Largely dry with sunny spells Friday and Saturday. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine by day, but some chilly nights.

On Saturday, high pressure will likely dominate with dry conditions and bright sunny spells for most. A chance of thicker cloud in the far west, with the potential for some patchy light rain in a few spots. Maximum temperature of 12C.

Easter Sunday and Monday

Sunday and Monday will most likely see a continuation of these conditions although confidence is lower, with a chance that some rain and strong winds could move in from the west. Maximum temperature 15C.