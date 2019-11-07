Dramatic video shows the River Don close to bursting its banks in Sheffield City Centre

Heavy rain continues to batter Sheffield, with river levels rising dangerously close to flooding.

By Lloyd Bent
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 2:05 pm

This video shows the River Don at a very high level.

There is currently an amber weather warning from the Met Office for Sheffield and roads across the city are flooding.

Heavy rains is forecast for the rest of the day, and the Flood Information Service has warned that river levels look likely to continue to rise.

The River Don is very high close to Sheffield city centre

