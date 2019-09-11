Days of very warm and sunny weather on the way for Sheffield
The beginning of September has brought cool and unsettled weather for Sheffield but summer could be set for one last hurrah, according to forecasters.
For the next couple of days the unsettled theme is set to continue as the remnants of Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Gabrielle move across the UK.
But as we move into the weekend high pressure is set to build across the country bringing fine, sunny weather and rising temperatures.
Saturday will be dry and sunny with temperatures reaching a very pleasant 20C in Sheffield
On Sunday there will hardly be a cloud in the sky and it will be even warmer still with temperatures across the city reaching at least 22C.
Going into next week the weather looks to remain mainly settled with high pressure sitting across the country.
For much of next week Sheffield looks set to enjoy plenty of warm and dry weather with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 20s.