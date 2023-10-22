Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation to confirm the cause and circumstances around the pensioner's death.

A woman in her 80s has died in Chesterfield following the severe flooding in the area, Derbyshire Police have confirmed.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances of the pensioner's death, after devastating flooding in the area caused havoc in the town. A post-mortem for the woman is still yet to take place.

Derbsyhtie Police were called shortly after 10.35am on Saturday, October 21, to the sudden death of a woman in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield.

Officers, along with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and from East Midlands Ambulance Service, arrived at the property and found a woman, aged in her 80s, inside the flat.