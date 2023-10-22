News you can trust since 1887
Chesterfield death: Pensioner found dead in her home after Storm Babet flooding, investigation launched

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation to confirm the cause and circumstances around the pensioner's death.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 10:51 BST
A woman in her 80s has died in Chesterfield following the severe flooding in the area, Derbyshire Police have confirmed.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances of the pensioner's death, after devastating flooding in the area caused havoc in the town. A post-mortem for the woman is still yet to take place.

Derbsyhtie Police were called shortly after 10.35am on Saturday, October 21, to the sudden death of a woman in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield.

Officers, along with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and from East Midlands Ambulance Service, arrived at the property and found a woman, aged in her 80s, inside the flat.

Chesterfield saw some of the most devastating flooding in the country after Storm Babet bombarded the country this weekend.

