Body of woman swept away in floodwater found in Peak District river

The body of a woman swept away in floodwater has been recovered from a river in the Peak District.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 8th November 2019, 1:25 pm

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed today that a woman’s body has been recovered from a stretch of the River Derwent in Darley Dale close to Matlock.

LATEST: 'Danger to life' severe flood warnings issued in Doncaster

The woman’s body was found this morning after she had earlier been swept away in floodwater in Rowsley.

A woman's body was recovered from a river in Darley Dale today

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Volunteers needed for river clean-up after floods in Sheffield

The police force said: “The body of a woman has been recovered from floodwater in Darley Dale.

“Emergency services were called to a stretch of the River Derwent in Darley Dale, close to Matlock, in the early hours of this morning.

"The woman was reported as having been swept away by floodwater in Rowsley and the body of what is believed to be the same woman was found in Darley Dale and was recovered at 10.40am.

“The family of the woman have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Formal identification has yet to take place.”

WEATHER: Flooding was Sheffield's wettest November day since 2000, figures confirm