Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed today that a woman’s body has been recovered from a stretch of the River Derwent in Darley Dale close to Matlock.

The woman’s body was found this morning after she had earlier been swept away in floodwater in Rowsley.

A woman's body was recovered from a river in Darley Dale today

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police force said: “The body of a woman has been recovered from floodwater in Darley Dale.

“Emergency services were called to a stretch of the River Derwent in Darley Dale, close to Matlock, in the early hours of this morning.

"The woman was reported as having been swept away by floodwater in Rowsley and the body of what is believed to be the same woman was found in Darley Dale and was recovered at 10.40am.

“The family of the woman have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.