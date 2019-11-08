Body of woman swept away in floodwater found in Peak District river
The body of a woman swept away in floodwater has been recovered from a river in the Peak District.
Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed today that a woman’s body has been recovered from a stretch of the River Derwent in Darley Dale close to Matlock.
The woman’s body was found this morning after she had earlier been swept away in floodwater in Rowsley.
The police force said: “The body of a woman has been recovered from floodwater in Darley Dale.
“Emergency services were called to a stretch of the River Derwent in Darley Dale, close to Matlock, in the early hours of this morning.
"The woman was reported as having been swept away by floodwater in Rowsley and the body of what is believed to be the same woman was found in Darley Dale and was recovered at 10.40am.
“The family of the woman have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“Formal identification has yet to take place.”