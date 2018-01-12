WEATHER: What to expect in Sheffield on derby day

Sheffield will be dry and overcast this morning and cloudy for most of the afternoon.

According to the Met Office, there is a 40 per cent chance of light rain in the city between 5pm and 7pm in the run up to the second Steel City derby of the season but then it should be dry again for the rest of the night.

Sheffield United take on Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane tonight, with the game due to kick off at 7.45pm.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry and cloudy, with some bright spells but it will be breezy and feel cold.

Sunday will be largely dry and cloudy but there will be some sunny spells too.