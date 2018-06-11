WEATHER WARNING: Torrential rain could lead to flooding in Sheffield THIS AFTERNOON

Have your say

A Met Office Yellow Warning for rain has been issued for Sheffield this morning.

READ MORE: Police 'fear for the safety' of some teenagers in Sheffield suburb



During this afternoon and evening torrential downpours could lead to travel disruption across Yorkshire and the North Midlands.

The Met Office warning states: "Showers are expected to form and then move eastwards across parts of northern England on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Man arrested over crash in Sheffield which left boy, 7, critically injured



"Accumulations of 20 mm in an hour and 30-40 mm in 2 to 3 hours are possible for some places but most will see much smaller amounts than this.

"The showers will then gradually die out this evening."

The warning adds that surface spray is likely to make driving conditions hazardous and that delays on raod and rail are possbile.

Torrential downpours are forecast for this afternoon

READ MORE: Man caught over Sheffield Cathedral thefts



The heaviest downpours could also lead to some flooding of homes and businesses.

The warning comes into effect at 1pm and lasts until 10pm.