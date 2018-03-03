Weather warning remains in place for Sheffield as 'slow thaw' begins

A weather warning remains in place for Sheffield until tomorrow, following the snow, as rising temperatures are forecast to bring about a 'slow thaw'.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice today and tomorrow until 11am.

There is a high likelihood of light snow or rain in Sheffield in the early hours of tomorrow, between 2am and 8am.

Temperatures are expected to rise as high as 4C tomorrow - positively balmy compared with recent conditions.

But Sheffield will remain overcast throughout the day, the Met Office predicts, with spells of heavy rain in the early evening.

Temperatures are expected to rise even further on Monday, reaching a high of 8C.

The Met Office says warmer weather is expected to gradually move up from the south over the next few days, leading to a 'slow thaw'.

Describing the national outlook, Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: "After the severe cold weather and snow we’ve had this week the good news is that temperatures will slowly increase from the south, generally up to around 4C or 5C quite widely by the end of the weekend and we could even see up to 9C to 10C in southern areas. It will remain coldest in the north as well as the east of the UK and over the deepest snow cover.

"As we head into next week the weather will return to something more typical for the time of year, with any snow showers gradually becoming confined to high ground in north eastern Scotland and the Northern Isles. For most of us southwesterly winds will return and we can expect rain at times."