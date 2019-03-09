Weather warning issued with strong winds due to hit South Yorkshire next week

Gale force winds are set to hit South Yorkshire next week the Met Office has warned.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for most of England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Wednesday with strong northwesterly winds of up to 65mph expected in some areas.

READ MORE: Drink driver arrested after crash on major Sheffield road

The weather could cause travel disruption for some, with warnings that bus and train services will be affected and journey times expected to take longer than usual.

There may also be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with some short term loss of power and other services possible in certain areas.

It is also likely that some coastal routes and communities and sea fronts will be affected by spray and large waves.

The weather warning reads: “A spell of strong northwesterly winds across Northern Ireland is expected to extend across much of England and Wales through Wednesday.

READ MORE: Sheffield Children’s Hospital launches campaign to tackle missed appointments

“Gusts of up to 50-55 mph are likely inland and 65 mph along western coasts. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon.”