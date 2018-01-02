WEATHER: Warning issued over gales in Sheffield

A weather warning has been issued for gales set to hit Sheffield tomorrow.

According to the Met Office, 'strong and at times gusty winds' are expected through much of tomorrow.

Gust of around 56mph are forecast.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life, as well as minor property damage, from flying debris.

"There is a small chance of transport delays, route and bridge closures, and cancellations to public transport."

Meanwhile, today thickening cloud will bring rain, which will be heavy in places, from around 10am.