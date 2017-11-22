WEATHER: Warning issued over gales and rain in South Yorkshire

Winds could reach speeds of 50mph in South Yorkshire today, the Met office has warned.

A yellow warning has been issued for gusts between 9am today and 7am tomorrow, with another warning for heavy rain between 6am and 2pm today also in place.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Gusts of 65 to 70mph are expected along exposed coasts and over high ground such as the mountains of Wales, the Moors of South West England and the Pennines. Gusts of 50mph are likely more widely.

"Winds will gradually ease from the west during the night, finally easing from the far South East of England around dawn on Thursday.

"Outbreaks of rain, some of it heavy, will accompany the strong winds and will add to the difficult driving conditions."

The rain is expected in Sheffield from around noon and is due to last for the rest of the day, with some outbreaks heavy.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 14C.