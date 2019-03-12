Weather warning issued as Storm Gareth hits Sheffield

Forecasters have warned gale force winds could hit Sheffield over the next 24 hours as Storm Gareth sweeps across Britain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware’ warning for wind, which is valid until 3pm on Wednesday, and said transport disruption was likely.

Storm Gareth is expected to cause travel disruption over the next 24 hours.

READ MORE: MP calls for action to replace cladding on ‘unsafe’ Shefield tower block

Storm Gareth will bring gusts of up to 55mph and heavy rain is also forecast for Sheffield for Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Men accused of sexually abusing and threatening Sheffield girl appear at court

Paul Gundersen, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “The strong north-westerly winds will also affect southwest Scotland late on Tuesday, spreading across much of England and Wales through Wednesday. Gusts of 50-55 mph are likely inland and up to 65 mph along western coasts.

READ MORE: ‘Everyone must work together to tackle knife crime in Sheffield’

“Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon.”