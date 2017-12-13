WEATHER WARNING: Heavy snowfall in Sheffield

Have your say

Heavy snow has begun falling in Sheffield tonight with most areas of the city affected.

The snow began falling at around 9pm and came down in thick, heavy flakes in some parts of the city.

Snow in S8

Among the areas affected tonight were Woodseats, Lowedges, Stanington, Foxhill, Stocksbridge, Crosspool, Crookes, Manor Top and Ecclesfield.

On lower ground residents reported sleet and rain falling.

Derbyshire Police have closed some roads and buses have been affected in some areas including Crosspool and Greystones.

The lower level snow was not widely predicted by forecasters.

Earlier today the Met Office said of tonight: "Ice will again form on some surfaces from late Wednesday afternoon, which will continue through the night and well into Thursday morning. In addition, wintry showers will spread from the west with some accumulations of snow, though mostly restricted to high ground.

Tonight Derbyshire Police closed the A628 Woodhead Pass and the A57 Snake Pass.

A Travel South Yorkshire spokesman said: "We're now seeing a sudden and heavy snowfall in the region causing some currently minor issues and some minor delays.

"Most problems are being seen on higher ground and on local estate roads. Gritters are being requested in the areas worst affected.

"The snow is scheduled to continue through the evening but then to turn to rain around midnight - and temperature should remain high enough to avoid ice.

"However, if you are heading out, please remember it is extremely cold and pavements will be slippery. Please wrap up warm and leave a little extra time to make sure you get around safely.

"Please help keep the network running smoothly tomorrow - avoid any unnecessary car journeys.

"Slow traffic has a profound effect on service delivery and prevents large vehicles like buses churning the grit-salt helping keep our roads clear."

Tomorrow some sunny spells are likely and a maximum temperature of 4 °C, the Met Office said.

On Friday there will be brisk northerly winds, sunshine and wintry showers.

A frosty start is predicted for Saturday, then it will be largely dry, although there is a risk of rain later.